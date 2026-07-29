Atlanta Braves (BATRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3060 per share and revenue of $316.6480 million for the quarter.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.69 million. On average, analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. 6,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,792. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Atlanta Braves from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,873.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company's stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves NASDAQ: BATRA are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball's National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB's oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on‐field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

Further Reading

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