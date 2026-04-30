Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 8.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL - Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.20 and last traded at GBX 14.79. 2,077,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,549,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 37 price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Lithium has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 37.

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Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £114.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.43.

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