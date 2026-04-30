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Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 8.7% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Atlantic Lithium logo with Basic Materials background
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Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL - Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.20 and last traded at GBX 14.79. 2,077,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,549,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 37 price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Lithium has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 37.

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Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £114.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.43.

About Atlantic Lithium

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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