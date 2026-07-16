Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

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Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATLKY

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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