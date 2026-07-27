Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $282.2350 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE AESI opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.62.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,731 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,390 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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