Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AESI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.91.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,409,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,188. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,366,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,268 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,186,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,349,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,112 shares of the company's stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 155,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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