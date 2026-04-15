Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.62. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 132,205 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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