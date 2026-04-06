Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $10.84. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $11.7610, with a volume of 2,409,999 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AESI. Weiss Ratings lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,438,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,366,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 204,268 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,186,243 shares of the company's stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,349,507 shares of the company's stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,112 shares of the company's stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 155,028 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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