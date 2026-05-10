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Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Atmus Filtration Technologies logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from strong-buy to hold, adding to a mixed but still generally positive analyst backdrop.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.69 versus estimates of $0.65, with revenue of $477.5 million up 14.6% year over year.
  • Despite the downgrade, the stock still carries a Moderate Buy consensus from analysts, with an average target price of $56.75.
  • Five stocks we like better than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATMU. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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