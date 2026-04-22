Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 4.1% - Here's What Happened

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.34. 1,278,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 807,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atomera from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atomera

Atomera Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 356,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atomera by 3,414.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Atomera by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atomera

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera's solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera's business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

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