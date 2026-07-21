Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $31.1690, with a volume of 289296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ATAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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