Go Pro
→ The only metrics you should watch as a day trader. (From The TradingPub) (Ad)tc pixel

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 5.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
ATRenew logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATRenew shares rose 5.9% in Thursday trading, reaching as high as $4.21 before last trading at $4.245, though volume was well below average.
  • The company recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.08 versus estimates of $0.07 and revenue of $893.46 million above the $856.01 million forecast.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, but the stock currently has a consensus Hold rating after a recent upgrade from Wall Street Zen and a downgrade from Weiss Ratings.
  • Interested in ATRenew? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.2450. 295,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,155,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATRenew from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered ATRenew from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATRenew presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RERE

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ATRenew had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $893.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $856.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in ATRenew by 10,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company's stock.

About ATRenew

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ATRenew Right Now?

Before you consider ATRenew, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATRenew wasn't on the list.

While ATRenew currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
From Priority Gold (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines