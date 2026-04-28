AtriCure (ATRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $139.5390 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,781.25. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,435 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,597 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,069 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,479 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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