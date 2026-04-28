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ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
ATS logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its price target on ATS to C$51 (from C$48) with a "sector outperform" rating—implying roughly a 17.2% upside—and TD Securities also raised its target to C$48; five analysts rate the stock a Buy with an average target of C$50.20.
  • Shares dipped to C$43.52 (down about 3.4%) on Tuesday, trading below analyst targets; the company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a trailing P/E of 229.05.
  • Insider Doug Wright purchased 8,300 shares at C$41.44 on March 11, increasing his holding by ~96.5% to 16,900 shares, signaling insider buying interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company's previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$50.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Stock Down 3.4%

ATS stock traded down C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.52. 71,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.78. ATS has a 1-year low of C$33.72 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 229.05 and a beta of 0.94.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of C$760.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATS

In related news, insider Doug Wright purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$343,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,336. This trade represents a 96.51% increase in their position. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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Analyst Recommendations for ATS (TSE:ATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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