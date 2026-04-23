AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.50 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the technology company's stock. Scotiabank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.72.

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AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 11,940,706 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,026,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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