AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin NYSE: PH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Progressive NYSE: PGR on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 4/27/2026.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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