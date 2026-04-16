Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,687 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 8,328 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Auburn National Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AUBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation's payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company's stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company's retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

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