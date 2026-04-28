Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.

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Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 2.0%

AUBN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.41. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Auburn National Bancorporation's payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Auburn National Bancorporation has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUBN

Auburn National Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company's retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

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