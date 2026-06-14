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Viasat's Orbiting Profits: Space Force Jackpot?

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
June 14, 2026
Viasat logo above a rendered satellite beaming signals toward Earth from orbit.

Key Points

  • The recent military mandate cements a structural transition for the communications provider to become a highly valued defense infrastructure partner.
  • Concluding the deployment phase of the global satellite constellation marks the start of an era of sustained free cash flow generation and margin expansion.
  • Active strategic reviews aimed at isolating the high-margin government revenue streams present a massive opportunity for rapid valuation multiple rerating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Global defense budgets are undergoing a significant reallocation. Capital that historically flowed into terrestrial armor and traditional naval assets is rapidly moving upward. Space is the ultimate military high ground, and securing highly contested orbital environments has become a primary objective for the Department of Defense.

When the U.S. Space Force allocates capital, it tends to signal long-term, structural shifts in how the military communicates and operates.

Viasat Answers the Call for Space Force

Viasat Today

Viasat Inc. stock logo
VSATVSAT 90-day performance
Viasat
$70.17 -2.54 (-3.49%)
As of 06/12/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$11.44
$89.79
Price Target
$77.13
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This macro shift crystallized recently when Viasat NASDAQ: VSAT secured a lucrative prime contract under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global program, commonly known as PTS-G.

The program carries a $4 billion Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity ceiling across participating vendors.

Under the Swarm 1 Delivery Order, Viasat and Intelsat split an initial $437.7 million allocation to develop and operate the first two maneuverable, anti-jam mini-GEO satellites.

These assets are engineered specifically for tactical, highly contested environments where adversaries actively attempt to disrupt communications. While commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations provide immense civilian bandwidth, they travel in highly predictable paths. The Pentagon requires specialized, maneuverable assets in higher orbits to ensure resilient connectivity when terrestrial or lower-orbit systems are subjected to sophisticated electronic warfare.

Viasat will produce a dual-band X/Ka-band satellite leveraging the proprietary technology already developed for its commercial fleet.

Expected to achieve initial operating capability in 2029, this mandate provides Viasat with highly predictable, counter-cyclical revenue streams. The contract goes beyond hardware, bundling the necessary ground infrastructure with five years of sustainment covering cybersecurity, network operations, and telemetry.

Unlocking Billions in Buried Defense Value

The broader market has traditionally valued satellite communication firms as capital-intensive telecom sector service providers. However, defense pure-play contractors can command significantly higher, more stable valuation multiples due to the reliability of government spending.

Following its $7.3 billion acquisition of Inmarsat in 2023, Viasat fundamentally altered its revenue mix. Enterprise and government contracts now account for roughly 75% of total revenue.

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings reported on May 28 highlighted this shift, with total revenue hitting $1.17 billion. Growth was distinctly led by strength in government systems and commercial aviation, proving that institutional demand for secure, high-throughput connectivity is aggressively outpacing the decline in legacy residential broadband. Within Communication Services, aviation and government satellite communications service revenue helped offset pressure in fixed broadband and other legacy categories.

Institutional investors are acutely aware of this valuation mismatch. Carronade Capital, an activist investment firm, recently took an aggressive stance to force Viasat to recognize this underlying value. In early May 2026, Viasat entered a cooperation agreement with Carronade, appointing Shekar Ayyar and Jinhy Yoon to a newly formed Strategic Review Committee.

Carronade's underlying thesis presents a compelling mathematical argument. Their internal models suggest that structurally spinning off the defense unit could unlock up to $11 billion in stranded shareholder value. By isolating the high-margin, recession-resilient government revenue streams from the broader commercial business, a standalone defense entity would likely undergo a rapid multiple expansion to align with traditional tier-one defense contractors.

Viasat currently trades at a highly compressed price-to-sales multiple of just over 2, leaving substantial runway for a rerating if the strategic review results in a structural separation.

From Building to Billing: Viasat's Profit Engine Ignites

Viasat Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$77.13
9.91% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 9 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$70.17
High Forecast$106.00
Average Forecast$77.13
Low Forecast$49.00
Viasat Stock Forecast Details

Understanding Viasat's fundamentals requires looking past its trailing profitability metrics.

Viasat recently reported a trailing net margin of negative 0.73% and carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In isolation, those numbers suggest operational friction.

But when placed in the context of the satellite industry's lifecycle, they indicate a business that has just finished the hardest part of its growth phase.

Deploying a global satellite constellation requires billions of dollars in upfront capital expenditures before a single byte of data generates revenue.

Viasat has carried the immense financial weight of building the ViaSat-3 fleet for years. That heavy lifting ended on April 29, 2026, when a SpaceX Falcon Heavy successfully launched the ViaSat-3 F3 payload into orbit.

This successful deployment finalizes the global constellation and pushes Viasat over the so-called CapEx cliff. Viasat is now transitioning from an intensive infrastructure deployment phase into a period focused entirely on sustainment and operations.

Because the new Space Force mini-GEO satellites leverage the existing ViaSat-3 architecture, research and development costs are heavily subsidized by past investments. As capital expenditures sharply decline over the coming quarters, Viasat is positioned to experience a significant free cash flow inflection. This cash generation provides the necessary liquidity to deleverage the balance sheet, improve net margins, and comfortably service its debt obligations.

The Market Sends a Bullish Signal From the Ground

Price action often precedes fundamental clarity. Viasat shares recently rose over 13% intraday to trade above $69 on volume of more than 1.79 million shares, decisively breaking near-term resistance at $65. This momentum extends a massive year-to-date expansion of 93.5%, with the stock rebounding sharply from a 52-week low of $10.82.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Price Chart for Sunday, June, 14, 2026

Technically, Viasat established a sustained golden cross in mid-2025. A golden cross, where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, often signals a long-term shift in market sentiment. By trading 43.7% above its 200-day simple moving average of $45.10, Viasat is demonstrating strong relative strength in a market that heavily penalizes balance-sheet leverage.

While retail investors might see recent insider selling, including co-founder Mark Dankberg unloading 400,000 shares, these liquidations appear to be standard liquidity events (prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans), taking advantage of recent highs. The massive technical breakout, driven by institutional accumulation and declining short interest, easily overshadows the executive selling.

Short currently sits at 7.07% of the float, down 6.07% from the previous reporting period, indicating that bearish bets are actively unwinding as the defense narrative takes hold.

Viasat's Next Phase: Awaiting the Go-for-Launch

The convergence of the $4 billion PTS-G mandate, the completion of the ViaSat-3 CapEx cycle, and targeted activist pressure creates a compelling fundamental setup.

Viasat is rapidly shedding its legacy consumer broadband provider identity and evolving into a critical partner for the Pentagon's orbital infrastructure. The market is just beginning to digest what a transition to sustained free cash flow and a potential spin-off could mean for valuation multiples.

Investors seeking exposure to the next generation of defense spending may want to add Viasat to their watchlist as the Strategic Review Committee evaluates potential structural changes and Viasat moves past its peak expenditure cycle.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viasat Right Now?

Before you consider Viasat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viasat wasn't on the list.

While Viasat currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Viasat (VSAT)
3.2574 of 5 stars		$70.17-3.5%N/AN/AModerate Buy$77.13
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