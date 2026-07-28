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AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
AudioCodes logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AudioCodes shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, reaching $9.81 and last trading at $9.78 versus the $8.75 average, signaling improved technical momentum.
  • Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” but the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold,” based on ratings from two analysts.
  • AudioCodes reported quarterly EPS of $0.14, below the $0.16 consensus estimate, while revenue of $62.14 million exceeded expectations; institutional investors own 68.05% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AudioCodes.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.81. AudioCodes shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 80,749 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on AUDC

AudioCodes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company's stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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