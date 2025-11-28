Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 1% - Here's Why

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts: Sign Up

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.0%

Augmentum Fintech ( LON:AUGM Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 and last traded at GBX 80.80. Approximately 201,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 425,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.

The company has a market capitalization of £135.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.20.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth. Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Augmentum Fintech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Augmentum Fintech wasn't on the list.

While Augmentum Fintech currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here