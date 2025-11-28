Free Trial
Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Augmentum Fintech logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose about 1% to GBX 80.80 on Friday (intraday high GBX 82) with ~201,257 shares traded, a 53% decline from the average daily volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £135.16 million and a negative P/E of -8.88, and the stock is trading below its 50‑day (GBX 87.10) and 200‑day (GBX 91.20) moving averages.
  • Augmentum is a publicly listed fintech fund (launched 2018) that invests in fast‑growing fintechs, including Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.
Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 and last traded at GBX 80.80. Approximately 201,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 425,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £135.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.20.

About Augmentum Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth. Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

