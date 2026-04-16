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AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) hit a new 52-week high of $6.34, trading above its 50-day ($5.00) and 200-day ($4.44) moving averages, suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • Fundamentals show moderate valuation and financial strength: market cap of $4.94 billion, P/E of 15.28, debt-to-equity of 0.56, current ratio of 1.13 and quick ratio of 0.83, with a low beta of 0.43 indicating below-market volatility.
  • AU Optronics is a leading Taiwanese TFT‑LCD maker supplying high‑resolution display panels for TVs, monitors, notebooks, mobile devices and specialty/industrial markets like automotive and medical imaging.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AUO.

AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

AUO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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