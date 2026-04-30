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AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AUO missed expectations, reporting quarterly EPS of ($0.05) versus a consensus of ($0.01), a shortfall of $0.04; the company posted a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%.
  • Shares plunged 14.2% to $4.60 on heavy trading (390,271 shares vs. an average of 71,065), signaling a sharp negative market reaction to the results.
  • AU Optronics, a Taiwanese TFT‑LCD panel maker, has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a trailing P/E of 10.95, trading in a one‑year range of $3.25–$6.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. AUO had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

AUO Stock Down 14.2%

Shares of AUOTY stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 390,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43. AUO has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.50.

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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