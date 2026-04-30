AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. AUO had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

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AUO Stock Down 14.2%

Shares of AUOTY stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 390,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43. AUO has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.50.

About AUO

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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