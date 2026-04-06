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AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 97,692 shares traded Monday (a 40% increase from 69,906), while the stock last traded at $5.20, roughly flat versus the prior close of $5.21.
  • Valuation and financials: AUO has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E of 12.26, with debt-to-equity of 0.56, current ratio 1.13 and quick ratio 0.83; the share price is above the 50-day ($4.82) and 200-day ($4.39) moving averages.
  • Business profile: AU Optronics is a Taiwan-based TFT‑LCD manufacturer (founded 1996) that supplies high-resolution displays for consumer electronics as well as automotive, medical and industrial applications.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AUO.

Shares of AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session's volume of 69,906 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.21.

AUO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

AUO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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