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AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: AUO opened at $6.25 after closing at $5.65 and last traded at $6.25 in the pre-market, but on very light volume (111 shares).
  • Key technicals and valuation: the stock trades above its 50‑day ($4.97) and 200‑day ($4.43) simple moving averages, with a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E of 14.90.
  • Business profile: AU Optronics is a Taiwanese TFT‑LCD manufacturer supplying displays for TVs, monitors, notebooks, mobile devices and specialty markets like automotive and medical imaging.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.25. AUO shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 111 shares.

AUO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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