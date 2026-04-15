AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.25. AUO shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 111 shares.

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AUO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About AUO

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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