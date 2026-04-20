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AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.9% to $6.07 on Monday, trading as low as $6.07 on just 7,241 shares — roughly 90% below the average daily volume of 73,140, indicating thin intraday liquidity.
  • Company and fundamentals: AU Optronics is a Taiwanese TFT‑LCD panel maker serving consumer and industrial markets, with a $4.8B market cap, P/E of 14.83, quick ratio 0.83, current ratio 1.13 and debt/equity of 0.56.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 7,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

AUO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

AUO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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