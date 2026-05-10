Aura Biosciences (AURA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aura Biosciences Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $539.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 47,648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $241,098.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 409,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,663.90. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Conor Kilroy sold 12,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $60,998.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 167,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,531.70. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,305 shares of company stock valued at $611,230 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 67.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,697 shares of the company's stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,558 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus‐like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company's platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non‐ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near‐infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti‐tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

Further Reading

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