Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 859,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,588,415.90. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $82.11 on Monday. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.03.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%.The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is -251.43%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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