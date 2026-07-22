Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:PUSA) Shares Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUSA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 577,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 311,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUSA. Wall Street Zen cut Aureus Greenway to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aureus Greenway in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aureus Greenway currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PUSA

Aureus Greenway Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 4.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:PUSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Aureus Greenway had a negative net margin of 167.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aureus Greenway

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Aureus Greenway during the third quarter worth $892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aureus Greenway by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aureus Greenway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aureus Greenway by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,300 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aureus Greenway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Aureus Greenway Company Profile

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike.

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