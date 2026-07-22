Aurora Innovation (AUR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Aurora Innovation to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.6580 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 20,775.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. The firm's revenue was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aurora Innovation to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of AUR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUR. Northland Securities began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,202,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $8,741,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wehner acquired 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 246,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,974.76. This represents a 50.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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