Aurora Innovation (AUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aurora Innovation to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $0.9670 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.5%

Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105,559. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AUR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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