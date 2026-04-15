Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 8% - Should You Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.0450. Approximately 11,118,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 17,797,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 9.7%

The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aurora Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurora Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Aurora Innovation currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here