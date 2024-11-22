Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 9.6% - Should You Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 10,959,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,928,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,000. The trade was a 90.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,746,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,243,337. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

