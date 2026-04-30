Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $2.96. Austal shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 2,360 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Austal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Austal
Austal Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 34.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.
Austal Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Austal is a global shipbuilding and defense contractor specializing in the design, construction, and support of high-speed aluminum vessels. Headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia, the company delivers commercial ferries, patrol boats, and military transport ships to navies and ferry operators worldwide. Its focus on lightweight, fuel-efficient hull designs has made it a preferred partner for customers seeking rapid-transit and littoral operations capabilities.
Founded in 1988, Austal began as a commercial ferry builder and has since expanded into defense markets, securing major contracts with the U.S.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Austal, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Austal wasn't on the list.
While Austal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.