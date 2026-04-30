Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $2.96. Austal shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 2,360 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Austal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Austal

Austal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 34.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Austal Company Profile

Austal is a global shipbuilding and defense contractor specializing in the design, construction, and support of high-speed aluminum vessels. Headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia, the company delivers commercial ferries, patrol boats, and military transport ships to navies and ferry operators worldwide. Its focus on lightweight, fuel-efficient hull designs has made it a preferred partner for customers seeking rapid-transit and littoral operations capabilities.

Founded in 1988, Austal began as a commercial ferry builder and has since expanded into defense markets, securing major contracts with the U.S.

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