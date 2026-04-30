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Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Autohome logo with Computer and Technology background
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Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $189.3360 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter. Autohome had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Autohome has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Autohome from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Autohome from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATHM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,168 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,558 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,707 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Autohome by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company's stock.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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Earnings History for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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