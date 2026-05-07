Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

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Autoliv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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