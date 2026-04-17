Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.33, but opened at $125.15. Autoliv shares last traded at $120.6380, with a volume of 555,312 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

More Autoliv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autoliv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,099.60. The trade was a 59.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $155,954.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,544.89. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autoliv by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here