Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 30,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company's stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

AUTL stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.40% and a negative return on equity of 99.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

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