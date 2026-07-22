Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to announce earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $5.4372 billion for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $229.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $248.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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