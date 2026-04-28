Ava Harter Sells 6,010 Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ava Harter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00.

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Lam Research Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, hitting $251.98. 8,258,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84. The company has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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