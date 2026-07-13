Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $110,715.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,239.20. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $73,297.78. This represents a 95.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,722 over the last ninety days. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

Further Reading

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