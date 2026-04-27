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Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 9.7% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Avanti Helium logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Avanti Helium's stock rose 9.7% on Monday to C$0.51 (intraday high C$0.53) on 441,947 shares traded, about 32% below its average daily volume.
  • The company is a small-cap helium explorer with a market capitalization of C$56.5 million, negative earnings (P/E -11.75) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, and its principal asset is the 100%‑owned Greater Knappen project (~70,140 acres) in Southern Alberta and northwestern Montana.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. 441,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 649,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -2.11.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp. in August 2022. Avanti Helium Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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