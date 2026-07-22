Avantor (AVTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.6107 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avantor Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $268,584,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantor by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,468,418 shares of the company's stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,178,716 shares of the company's stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,606,596 shares of the company's stock worth $167,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avantor by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,495,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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