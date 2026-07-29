Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Avantor Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avantor has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,371 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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