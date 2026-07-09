Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Up 8.2% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.5560. 1,160,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,419,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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