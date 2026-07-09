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Why Levi's Digital Strategy Is Paying Off in a Big Way

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 9, 2026
Close-up of denim jeans with a leather patch and back pocket, overlaid with the Levi Strauss & Co. name.

Key Points

  • Levi Strauss reported second-quarter revenue up 8% to $1.56 billion, driven by an 11% increase in direct-to-consumer sales and strong eCommerce growth.
  • The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue, margin, and earnings while also increasing its dividend by 14%, signaling management's confidence in continued growth.
  • Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with rising price targets, and institutional investors have resumed accumulating shares despite a possible near-term stock pullback.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Levi Strauss & Co..

Levi’s NYSE: LEVI turnaround story is one that could be written about in books. The company, an endearing, entrenched, iconic legacy brand, has embraced the modern era, delved deeply into technological advancement, and is now experiencing a virtuous cycle tied to AI.

Levi Strauss & Co. Today

Levi Strauss & Co. stock logo
LEVILEVI 90-day performance
Levi Strauss & Co.
$24.45 +0.08 (+0.31%)
As of 12:50 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$17.72
$25.58
Dividend Yield
2.29%
P/E Ratio
15.58
Price Target
$27.21
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Indeed, Levi’s is now a retail AI story, as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) shift not only improved sales and margins but also enabled proprietary data, driven by a solid eCommerce presence, and data is what AI is all about.

Now, Levi’s is capitalizing on its growing data set, strengthening its network as it leans into higher-margin business, loyalty membership, and comp store growth.

To fully comprehend the change, investors must consider where Levi’s was. Struggling with in-store merchandising and an obvious wholesaling failure, Levi's made the DTC shift, which unlocked a retail bottleneck.

Consumers who wanted Levi’s products couldn’t easily find them at 3rd-party retailers; DTC solved the issue.

With control over its stores, Levi’s can ensure product and merchandising quality while also realizing higher retail margins. Within that, digitalization enabled not only data collection but also full-scale merchandising—consumers no longer have to dig through a pile of messy, picked-through jeans to find the style and size they need; they are now within easy reach. And the impact on the business has been staggering.

Levi Strauss Accelerates Turnaround With Beat-and-Raise Quarter

Levi Strauss posted a solid Q2, with revenue up 8% to $1.56 billion. This was an acceleration over the prior year, outperforming consensus by more than 540 basis points (bps) on strength across all markets, channels, and categories. DTC grew by 11%, underpinned by eCommerce, while wholesale grew at a more modest pace. Worth more than 50% of the revenue, DTC's growth was driven by a 6% comp and a 19% increase in eCommerce. Regionally, the Americas were strongest at up 9%, underpinned by a 5% gain in the U.S., while Asia grew by 10% and Europe by 4%.

Margin was another strength driven by the DTC business. The company posted improvements at the gross and operating levels, driving a 35 bps improvement in operating margin and a 70 bps gain in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). Bottom-line results reflect strength, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up 27% year over year (YOY) to 28 cents, 4 cents above MarketBeat’s reported analyst consensus.

As good as the Q2 results were, it is the guidance that will keep Levi’s market advancing this year. The company increased its targets for revenue, margin, and earnings, lifting the high ends and tightening the ranges.

Levi’s guidance aligns with consensus forecasts, affirming confidence, and is likely to be cautious. CEO Michelle Gass says the company is in the earliest phases of its DTC growth and has more ways to win than ever, including a larger addressable market.

Levi’s Raises Dividend, Signaling Confidence in Outlook

Levi’s solid Q2 report was accompanied by a 14% increase in the dividend distribution. While the increase was not unexpected, the size was above average, signaling confidence in the outlook. Investors should consider distribution safety, which ranks well with a payout ratio below 40% and a robust growth trajectory. Future increases may not be as large but are likely, as are share buybacks. Q2 activity, including the impact of an accelerated share repurchase authorization, reduced the count by an average of 2.35%.

Levi Strauss & Co. MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
94th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
9.6% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
News Sentiment
0.27mentions of Levi Strauss & Co. in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
11.26%
See Full Analysis

Analysts responded optimistically but noted that the guidance failed to impress. Although solid in light of past results, analysts had hoped for more, setting the stage for a stock price correction. In this scenario, Levi’s may see a post-release stock price pullback, potentially moving as low as $22, but in the longer term, the forecasts remain very bullish.

The consensus of 16 analysts tracked by MarketBeat is a Moderate Buy, with an 81% Buy-side bias; no Sell ratings are tracked, and price targets have been rising. Consensus, which was up 35% YOY ahead of the release, forecasts a modest double-digit increase relative to the pre-release closing price, with the high end pointing to a fresh all-time high.

Institutional activity suggests the downside risks are limited as of early July. While the trailing 12-month activity includes significant selling in prior quarters, the balance reverted to accumulation in Q2 and has sustained a robustly bullish pace in early Q3, suggesting the Q2 strength was anticipated. The likely outcome is that any post-release price pullback will trigger more buying, underpinning technical support for this market. Levi’s biggest risks include tariff uncertainty and foreign exchange headwinds, but the company appears to be navigating the environment well.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider Levi Strauss & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Levi Strauss & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)
4.6817 of 5 stars		$24.831.9%2.26%15.82Moderate Buy$27.21
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