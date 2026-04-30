AvePoint (AVPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $116.1220 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 6,111.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 11.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on AvePoint from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvePoint

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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