AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 5.2% - Time to Sell?

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.3290. Approximately 294,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,084,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Trading Down 7.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.16.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvePoint by 118.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,055 shares of the company's stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 175,194 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AvePoint by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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