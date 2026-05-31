Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.1111.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after acquiring an additional 647,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,616,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,942,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 42.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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