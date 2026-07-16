Avidbank (AVBH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Avidbank to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $28.6130 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.10 million. Avidbank had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect Avidbank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avidbank Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBH opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $352.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidbank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVBH. Quarry LP bought a new position in Avidbank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidbank during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avidbank in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidbank during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Avidbank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Avidbank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avidbank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVBH

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

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