Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Avidbank had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%.

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Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVBH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. 41,305 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,509. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $333.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avidbank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Avidbank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidbank presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidbank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,091,019 shares of the company's stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avidbank during the third quarter worth about $26,798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avidbank during the third quarter worth about $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avidbank during the third quarter worth about $12,716,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avidbank during the third quarter worth about $7,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company's stock.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

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